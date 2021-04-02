Interval Partners LP Boosts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares during the period. AECOM comprises about 1.3% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.43% of AECOM worth $31,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in AECOM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,117. AECOM has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

