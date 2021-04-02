Interval Partners LP Buys 6,661 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,944 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in Popular by 85.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after buying an additional 917,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,381,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. 468,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,750. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.