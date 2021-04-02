Interval Partners LP Buys New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 158.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 87.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.13.

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.69. The stock had a trading volume of 529,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,757. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $243.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

