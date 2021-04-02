Interval Partners LP Invests $14.03 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. United Bank increased its holdings in The Allstate by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4,923.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $118.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

