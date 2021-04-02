Interval Partners LP Makes New $9.75 Million Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 706,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.82% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Everi by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVRI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

EVRI traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 587,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

