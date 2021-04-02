Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Red Rock Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 448,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 106,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

RRR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 739,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

