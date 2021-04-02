Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.76% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

