iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of IRTC traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. The company had a trading volume of 324,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.03. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.09, for a total value of $1,140,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit