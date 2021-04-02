iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of IRTC traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. The company had a trading volume of 324,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.03. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.09, for a total value of $1,140,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

