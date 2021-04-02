ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ISAT remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. ISA Internationale has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About ISA Internationale

ISA Internationale, Inc, a business development company, provides management consulting services to assist American client companies in complying with the reporting requirements to the government and in communicating with shareholders, customers, and the public, as well as the accessing of needed growth capital.

