ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ISAT remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. ISA Internationale has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About ISA Internationale
