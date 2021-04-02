iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter.

SMMV stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 82,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

