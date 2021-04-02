iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of IBTA stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

