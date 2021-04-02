iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$25.42 during trading hours on Friday. 3,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

