iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.42 and a 200-day moving average of $367.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $245.44 and a 52-week high of $402.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

