iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 322,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 144,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $457,000.

IJS opened at $101.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

