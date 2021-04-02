Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

