ITV (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS TTUUF opened at $6.05 on Thursday. ITV has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.48.

About ITV

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

The Fly

