J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of J.W. Mays as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAYS stock remained flat at $$27.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 830. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. J.W. Mays has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

