Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $342.28 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.26 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

