Jefferies Financial Group Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $59.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.95.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

