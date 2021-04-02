JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post sales of $44.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $44.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $201.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $264.08 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.80. 812,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,912. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. JFrog has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

