John Tognetti Acquires 41,500 Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti acquired 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,424.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,689,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,680,508.16.
CVE CEM opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.35.
About Constantine Metal Resources
