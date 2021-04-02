John Tognetti Acquires 41,500 Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti acquired 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,424.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,689,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,680,508.16.

CVE CEM opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.35.

Get Constantine Metal Resources alerts:

About Constantine Metal Resources

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and evaluation of mining properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constantine Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.