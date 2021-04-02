JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 514,100 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.90% of Lazard worth $173,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.