JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $200,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

LFUS stock opened at $267.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.48 and a 200-day moving average of $237.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

