JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 943,250 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.86% of Mplx worth $192,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

