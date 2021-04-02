JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 943,012 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 372,922 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 664,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,998,000 after acquiring an additional 293,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $12,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,218,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,246,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

