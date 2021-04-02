JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

