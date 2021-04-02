JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 164,417 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,202,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,417 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $222,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after acquiring an additional 753,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after acquiring an additional 705,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,013 shares of company stock worth $7,443,776. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

