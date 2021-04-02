JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 416,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period.

Shares of JAGG opened at $26.91 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

