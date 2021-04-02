Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

