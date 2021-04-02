Keep3rV1 Hits Market Cap of $48.49 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $242.46 or 0.00406924 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $48.49 million and $4.86 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00071551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00289414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.66 or 0.00773127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010096 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

