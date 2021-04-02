Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $333.24

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.24 ($4.35) and traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.24), with a volume of 125,474 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 400.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 333.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.04 million and a P/E ratio of 26.73.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Steven McTiernan acquired 12,254 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.