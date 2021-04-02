KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.15 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.79 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

