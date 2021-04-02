Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ KC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,342 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 124,286 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $6,007,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

