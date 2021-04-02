Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.13

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and traded as low as $18.60. Kirin shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 13,847 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNBWY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Kirin had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 91.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

