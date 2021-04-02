Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $$22.20 during trading on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
