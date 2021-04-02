Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Up 3.3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216.12 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90). 237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £875.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.