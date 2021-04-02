Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 157,845 shares.The stock last traded at $27.85 and had previously closed at $28.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

