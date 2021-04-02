Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $114.71. 13,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,980. Kubota has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

