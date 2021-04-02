Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Lowered to $69.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $38.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $493,093.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,787 shares of company stock worth $15,898,710.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,723,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,559,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

