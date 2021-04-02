Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kyowa Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

