Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys New Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Avista by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avista by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $47.43. 325,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.