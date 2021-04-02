Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,725,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of -572.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

