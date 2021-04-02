Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys Shares of 196,657 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 196,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 0.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 3,794,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.