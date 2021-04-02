Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $2.77 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,317,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 131,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,327,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,760,096. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91.

