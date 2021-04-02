Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $905,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,517. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.