Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,398,700 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 957,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lake Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 1,521,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,210. Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

