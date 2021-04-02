Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.