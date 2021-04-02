Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$186.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$182.00 to C$186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE LAS.A opened at C$170.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$135.00 and a 52 week high of C$182.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$166.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$165.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

