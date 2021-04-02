LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $122.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:LCII traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.29. 78,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,974. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $154.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,699,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,886. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LCI Industries by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 252,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in LCI Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

