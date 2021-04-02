Lead Wallet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.99 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $1.99 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00286607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00092654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.00744664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00028924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

